Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.13

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.13 and traded as high as C$49.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$48.75, with a volume of 3,212 shares changing hands.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

