Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.69. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 33,501 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Featured Articles
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.