Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.63

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.69. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 33,501 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.09 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$154,222.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

