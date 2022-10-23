Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.23. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

Helix BioPharma Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

