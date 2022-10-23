Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 4,944 shares.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

