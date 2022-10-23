InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.52. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 80,173 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

InnovAge Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Insider Transactions at InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Scully purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

