Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 36,000 shares.
Premier Biomedical Trading Up 8.3 %
About Premier Biomedical
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
