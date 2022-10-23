Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 14,089 shares trading hands.
Greenkraft Stock Performance
About Greenkraft
Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.
