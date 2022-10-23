Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.21

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and traded as high as C$9.53. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 658,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$781.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The business had revenue of C$213.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 3.3299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,318,569.54.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

