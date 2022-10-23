Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 55,500 shares traded.

Smart Employee Benefits Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$28.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.85.

About Smart Employee Benefits

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

