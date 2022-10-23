Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 19,533 shares.

Unique Fabricating Stock Performance

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unique Fabricating

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 6.49% of Unique Fabricating worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

