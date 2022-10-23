Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $484.40

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.40 and traded as low as $449.71. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 3,895 shares trading hands.

FRFHF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.27 and a 200-day moving average of $513.52.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

