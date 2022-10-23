Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.69.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Western Union by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 287,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Western Union by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

