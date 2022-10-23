Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.50-$30.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HOV stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.