Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.50-$30.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of HOV stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
