Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after acquiring an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.