SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
SLG opened at $37.30 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
