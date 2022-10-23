SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $37.30 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after purchasing an additional 184,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 245.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 211,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,155 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

