Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.79. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

