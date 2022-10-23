KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

