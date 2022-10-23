Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,805 shares of company stock valued at $854,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

