Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

