Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.20.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $123.59 on Friday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

