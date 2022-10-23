Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

