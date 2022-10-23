Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

