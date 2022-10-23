East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

