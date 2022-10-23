East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
