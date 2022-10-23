Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

