Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

