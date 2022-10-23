AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,603 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,473 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,793,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,452,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

