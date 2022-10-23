Mizuho Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 124.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

