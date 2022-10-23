Bank of America Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Snap by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

