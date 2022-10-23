Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.24.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 322.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 128,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 28.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $568,000.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.