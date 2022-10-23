Guggenheim Trims Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price to $230.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.86.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average is $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.