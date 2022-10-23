Barclays Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $18.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 131.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Stock Down 28.1 %

Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

