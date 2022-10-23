Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.08.
Generac Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $109.48 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
