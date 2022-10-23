International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

