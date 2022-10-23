International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

