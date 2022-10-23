MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $222,266. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

