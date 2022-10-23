Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.