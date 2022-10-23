PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.43.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.17 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 458.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

