Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

HMC opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

