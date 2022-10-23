Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Target Price to $92.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.91.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 175.3% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

