Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
