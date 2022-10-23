Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.