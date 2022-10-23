Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

