Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT Raised to $89.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 4.0 %

MCRI stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

