Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

