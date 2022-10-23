Needham & Company LLC Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $190.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

