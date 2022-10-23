JMP Securities Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $15.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

EFC opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.62 million, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 696,392 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

