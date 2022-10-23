MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
MediWound Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
