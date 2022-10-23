International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $135.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

