Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $230.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.13.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $228.22 on Thursday. Hershey has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.42.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.