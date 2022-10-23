JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $60.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Enviva Stock Up 7.0 %

Enviva stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 436.14%.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

