JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 295,863 shares of company stock worth $3,121,838. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.