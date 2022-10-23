HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $400.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.09.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $265.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

